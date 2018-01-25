SpaceX moves one step closer to sending super car to Mars

The Falcon Heavy could launch as early as next week

Image: Elon Musk / SpaceX

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken another step on his road to the red planet after SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carried out a successful static fire test.

Once it is deemed ready to launch, the Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world.

Following the successful test yesterday Musk suggested the rocket could be "launching in a week or so."

The rocket' first passenger will be Musk's very own cherry red Tesla Roadster which, all going well, should reach Mars orbit.

The SpaceX CEO has said the car will remain in "deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on ascent."

The Falcon Heavy can carry the biggest payload since the Apollo lunar programme's Saturn V - and is viewed as an essential step in Musk's plan to establish a human colony on Mars.


