South African President Jacob Zuma facing parliament motion of no confidence

South Africa's governing African National Congress is preparing to table a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma tomorrow.

The party aims to remove Mr Zuma from power so deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa can take over straight away.

President Zuma was expected to stand down today after the party told him to resign yesterday.

It was thought he would issue a statement or host a press conference this morning - however he has not done so.

"We can no longer keep South Africa waiting," said senior ANC official Paul Mashatile on Wednesday.

The motion will be debated in the South African parliament on Thursday.

It comes after police raided the home of a business family linked to President Zuma, describing it as a "crime scene."

The powerful and wealthy Gupta family are suspected of using their ties to the president to influence cabinet positions and land state contracts.

The embattled president has faced a number of corruption scandals and was replaced as ANC leader in December.

The party’s new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa has been attempting to get him to stand aside in the weeks since.

On The Pat Kenny Show this morning, the International Editor of Channel 4 News, Lindsey Hilsum said the ongoing dispute has been very damaging for the ANC.

“The problem is that the ANC have tried to this – as they have put it – without humiliating the president,” she said. “But the president is now humiliating them.”

“It makes life very difficult for his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa; he needs to be seen as being strong and decisive and acting against corruption.”