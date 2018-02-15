South Africa could have new president as early as today

South Africa could have a new leader as this afternoon after former President Jacob Zuma resigned his position last night.

The man who replaced him as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) party Cyril Ramaphosa could be sworn in as early as today.

Mr Zuma’s resignation brings a leadership crisis in the country to an end after the ANC demanded he step down.

The party had warned that if he refused to do so, it would table a motion of no confidence in the national parliament.

Corruption

The 75-year-old had faced a number of corruption scandals and was replaced as ANC leader in December.

Yesterday, police raided the home of a business family linked to Mr Zuma, describing it as a "crime scene."

The powerful and wealthy Gupta family are suspected of using their ties to the president to influence cabinet positions and land state contracts.

Service

South African President Jacob Zuma resigns in a televised address, 14-02-2018. Image: Themba Hadebe/AP/Press Association Images

In a televised address to the nation yesterday, Mr Zuma paid tribute to his supporters:

"All my life I have served, and I will continue to serve the ANC in its pursuit of the national democratic revolution," he said.

"I've served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land. But when I accepted the deployment I understood and undertook to subject myself to the supreme law of the land - the constitution."

Resignation

After a lengthy speech, he confirmed: "I have come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.

"Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC."

He said that as he resigns, he will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC.

Mr Zuma served as the fourth South African president since his election in 2009.

Reporting from Mick Staines and Stephen McNeice