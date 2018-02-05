Snow and ice expected as temperatures set to plummet this evening

Up to 3cm of snow is expected in parts of the country this evening.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings - with snowfall expected to hit several parts of the country.

A snow-ice warning comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening until tomorrow morning.

It will affect all of Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Temperatures are also set to plummet to as low as minus 5 degrees in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a low temperature warning is in place this morning until 10am.

Met Eireann forecaster John Eagleton says motorists will need to take care:

“I think the roads on Tuesday morning will be tricky alright because I mean, even if the amount of snow is limited, they will have been wet after the outbreaks of rain and it will be very cold and temperatures will drop.

“Untreated roads will be icy, I have no doubt about that, on Tuesday morning.”