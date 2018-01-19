Smuggled cigarettes worth €1 million seized at Dublin Port

Revenue says it has seized smuggled cigarettes worth €1 million at Dublin Port.

Two million cigarettes were found concealed in a shipping container that had originated in Dubai.

The consignment containing the smuggled cigarettes - which were branded 'Richman' - was addressed to Dundalk and said to contain 'household goods'.

Revenue officers selected the container for examination following routine profiling.

Officials say the cigarettes represent a potential €890,000 loss to the Exchequer.

Revenue adds that it "continues to target the illicit tobacco trade, with a view to disrupting the supply chain, seizing the illicit product, and prosecuting those responsible."