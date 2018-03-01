Sky customers set to get Netflix access as part of new deal

Sky customers are set to be given access to Netflix as part of a new deal between the two companies.

The two companies have announced that the streaming service will launch on Sky Q in the UK & Ireland in the coming year.

Sky says the streaming service will be offered as part of a new 'entertainment TV' subscription package.

However, pricing details for the new package have yet to be announced.

The deal means that Sky customers who sign up will have full access to Netflix shows & films without the need for a separate Netflix subscription.

Announcing the deal, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings said “We are delighted to partner with Sky to bring the latest technologies and great stories under the same roof."

Netflix will launch on Sky Q in other European countries after the UK & Ireland launch.

Earlier this week it was revealed that US media giant Comcast has made a takeover approach for Sky, in a deal thought to be worth more than €25bn.

The owner of CNBC and Universal Pictures has announced what it described as a 'superior cash offer' of €14.17 per share - an offer that's 16% higher that 21st Century Fox's earlier bid.

Meanwhile, Variety reports that Netflix is set to spend up to $8 billion on content in 2018.