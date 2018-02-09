Sister of Kim Jong Un shares historic handshake with South Korean president

The sister of North Korea's Kim Jong Un shared an historic handshake with the South Korean president as the Winter Olympics got under way.

Kim Yo Jong greeted President Moon Jae-in before the spectacular opening ceremony in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang on a day that will be remembered for an extraordinary and unexpected show of unity between the two neighbours.

As the pair watched the ceremony, which told the story of the entire Korean peninsula, US vice president Mike Pence was sitting just metres away in the row in front.

The White House said Mr Pence and Ms Kim did not interact during the event.

US President Donald Trump has been engaged in a long-running war of words with Kim Jong Un, sparking fears the rhetorical battle could spill over into a live conflict.

But the theme of the opening ceremony was unity and rapprochement between the two Koreas, who have technically been at war for more than 50 years.

During the event, North and South Korean athletes entered the Olympic Stadium together waving flags of unity in their first joint Olympic march since 2007.

Mr Pence and his wife Karen did not stand for the unified Korean team's entrance, rising only for the US entrance during the parade of nations.

Kim Yo Jong, top right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sits alongside Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of North Korean Parliament, and behind U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. Picture by: Patrick Semansky/AP/Press Association Images

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach then handed over the podium to Mr Moon, who officially declared the Olympics open.

'Powerful message'

In a reception ahead of the ceremony, Mr Moon said: "Athletes from the two Koreas will work together for victory, and that will resonate with and be remembered in the hearts of people around the world as a sign of peace."

Mr Bach said the joint march of the two Koreas sent a "powerful message".

"We thank you," he said. "We are all touched by this wonderful gesture. We all join and support you in your message of peace."

Performances during the ceremony showcased the sweep of Korean history and culture, with the performance entitled "The Land of Peace".

Seamus O'Connor carries the flag of Ireland during the opening ceremony. Picture by: Sean Haffey/AP/Press Association Images

Members of the North Korean delegation, part of an Olympics partnership between the two Koreas, watched from high in the stadium.

Pyongyang has sent almost 500 people to the Games, including officials, athletes, artists and cheerleaders after the two countries agreed to a number of conciliatory gestures to mark the event.

Hours before the ceremony, hundreds of anti-North Korea protesters clashed with riot police outside the stadium, burning North Korean flags and pictures of Kim Jong Un.

Two men impersonating the North Korean leader and Mr Trump were kicked out of the ceremony, with the former shouting "well is my sister getting the same treatment?" as security escorted them away.

More than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries will take part, making this the biggest Winter Olympics so far.