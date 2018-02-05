Sinn Féin TD defends party colleague who removed car clamp with bolt cutters

A Sinn Féin TD has defended the party's policing spokesman in the North after he forcibly removed a clamp from his car.

Gerry Kelly was filmed using bolt cutters to take the clamp off, outside a gym in Belfast on Friday morning.

Over the weekend, a Sinn Féin spokesperson confirmed the incident had occurred, adding that Mr Kelly’s solicitor is dealing with the matter.

The private parking firm that controls the area has reported the matter to police.

Sinn Fein's Eoin Ó Broin speaking to reporters on the plinth at Leinster House, 30-01-2018. Image: RollingNews

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin says it is not something he would have done:

“My understanding is that the clamp was put on illegally,” he said.

“Gerry tried to get it removed properly by contacting the company – this is just my understanding of it – and the company was not contactable.

“He borrowed a bolt cutters from the gym that he was in to remove it.

“Probably not the best way to proceed; but the clamp should not have been put there in the first place is my understanding.”

Opposition politicians have been quick to seize upon the incident with Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister calling on police to investigate - and Mr Kelly to resign.