Sinn Féin MP apologises over offensive Kingsmill video

Barry McElduff has deleted the video and said he did not realise the connection

News
Sinn Féin MP apologises over offensive Kingsmill video

Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff

A Sinn Féin MP has apologised after posting a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre. 

Barry McElduff shared the video online and has since deleted it saying that he didn’t realise the connection.  

Mr McElduff shared the video shortly after midnight yesterday.

The massacre on 5th January 1976 saw a van carrying group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers. 

The workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire. 

Ten men were killed.


4 Related articles
No prosecution over 1976 Kingsmill massacre in Northern Ireland

No prosecution over 1976 Kingsmill massacre in Northern Ireland

Man arrested over 1976 Kingsmill murders in Armagh

Man arrested over 1976 Kingsmill murders in Armagh

Forensic breakthrough in Kingsmill Massacre investigation

Forensic breakthrough in Kingsmill Massacre investigation

Inquest opens into 1976 massacre of Protestant workmen

Inquest opens into 1976 massacre of Protestant workmen