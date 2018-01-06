Sinn Féin MP apologises over offensive Kingsmill video

A Sinn Féin MP has apologised after posting a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre.

Barry McElduff shared the video online and has since deleted it saying that he didn’t realise the connection.

Have deleted video post. Had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmill Anniversary. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Mr McElduff shared the video shortly after midnight yesterday.

The massacre on 5th January 1976 saw a van carrying group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers.

The workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire.

Ten men were killed.