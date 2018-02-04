Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly removed wheel clamp at gym, party confirms

Sinn Féin has confirmed Northern Ireland assembly member Gerry Kelly removed a wheel clamp after he found it on his car after a morning session at a gym.

Video on social media appears to show him kneeling down to remove the device and laying it against a wall in Belfast.

A pair of bolt cutters can be seen next to the wheel.

A spokesman said it happened on Friday, and added: "He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

"His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time."

Mr Kelly is the party's policing spokesperson.

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister called on police to investigate and said Mr Kelly's "audacious taking of the law into his own hands must not go unchallenged".

"Kelly should resign after this self-serving, law-defying episode," he added.

