'Sex and the City' actress Kim Cattrall makes appeal for missing brother

Canadian-born actress Kim Cattrall has made pleas on social media, after her brother went missing.

Christopher Cattrall, or Chris as he is also known, has been missing since Tuesday January 30th.

He was last seen at his home in Lacombe, Alberta in Canada.

He left his home unlocked with his seven dogs inside.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta say the 55-year-old is six feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

His sister, who played Samantha Jones in the TV series and films 'Sex and the City', has posted his missing poster on her Twitter account.

She had also made a separate plea on Instagram.

She writes: "His keys, cell phone, & wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris.

"He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.

She says he usually wears a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.