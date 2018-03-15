Several roads across country remain impassable following flooding yesterday

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning, after flooding in parts of the country.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster yesterday.

Kilkenny is the worst affected, with roads flooded in both the city and a number of other areas of the county.

However, there are also problems in Tipperary, Dublin, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow.

Routes around Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford, south Tipperary and Mallow in Cork affected by flooding this morning.

In Wicklow, the Roundwood/Sally Gap Road is impassable, with parts of the Kilmacanogue/Roundwood Road also flooded.

In Cork, the Park Road in Mallow - part of the N72 route - remains closed.

Several rivers have burst their banks and some bridges are unsafe - with the Edermine Bridge, south of Enniscorthy, closed as a result of the flooding.

A number of homes have been evacuated in parts of south Wicklow and Freshford in Co Kilkenny.

The AA is advising motorists: "Only drive through water if you know it's not too deep for your car. If you have to drive through standing water, drive through the centre of the road as that is the highest point.

"On wet roads, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from whoever is in front. Be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists."