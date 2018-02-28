Several hospitals cancel procedures and appointments due to severe weather

A number of hospitals have cancelled outpatient clinics as well as elective and routine procedures due to the severe weather.

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and the National Children’s Hospital at Tallaght Hospital have released a statement.



They say due to the red weather alert issued by Met Éireann "we wish to advise our patients and their families that some outpatient clinics, elective and routine procedures scheduled for today in the three children’s hospitals have been cancelled."

They are asking people to check hospital webpages for specific updates.



However those who do present to the three hospitals will be seen.

The three children’s hospital are operating and their emergency departments are open.

It says all appointments cancelled will be re-scheduledand patients will be advised of their new appointment directly by their relevant hospital.



Temple Street Children's Hospital | File photo

The group adds that they are monitoring the situation closely and "are in constant contact with the HSE who is a lead participant in the National Emergency Coordination Group to ensure cooperation and support for our patients and their families at this time."



Meanwhile Tallaght Hospital says its Adult and Paediatric outpatient clinics, elective and routine procedures and bloods scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.



In a statement it says: "Please note that if patients present to the hospital for their scheduled appointment today they will be seen.

"All appointments cancelled during this period will be rescheduled as a priority and patients will be advised of their new appointment as soon as possible."

The hospital says its Adult and Paediatric emergency department remains open and those who attend the emergency department will be seen.

It adds: "As we prioritise treatment and care for the sickest patients and those with life threatening illnesses, it means that patients with less serious illnesses and conditions may need to wait longer for their treatment.

"That is why we are asking people to think about all of their care and treatment options so we can keep our (emergency department) services for the patients who need them most."

The Department of Health says those who have a hospital, GP or health centre appointment should contact the facility to ensure it is still taking place - and not to make any unnecessary journeys.