Several 'deaths and injuries' after vehicle reportedly hits crowd in Germany

It happened in the city of Muenster

News
German police in the city of Muenster have confirmed there are 'deaths and injuries' following an incident around a statue in the city.

German media outlets reported a vehicle collided with a group of pedestrians.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured.

Police say the situation is ongoing and are urging people to avoid the area as the emergency response continues.

They also urged members of the public to avoid speculation.

Muenster is located around 60km north of Dortmund.

More follows

 