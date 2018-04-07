Several 'deaths and injuries' after vehicle reportedly hits crowd in Germany

German police in the city of Muenster have confirmed there are 'deaths and injuries' following an incident around a statue in the city.

German media outlets reported a vehicle collided with a group of pedestrians.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured.

#Kiepenkerl Es gibt Tote und Verletzte. Bitte den Bereich meiden. Mehr Infomationen gibt es hier. Wir sind vor Ort — Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) April 7, 2018

Police say the situation is ongoing and are urging people to avoid the area as the emergency response continues.

They also urged members of the public to avoid speculation.

Muenster is located around 60km north of Dortmund.

