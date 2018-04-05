Seven hospitalised after separate bus crashes in Dublin

Seven people have been taken to hospital after two crashes involving four buses in Dublin city centre.

Dublin Bus said six people were treated for minor injuries after two buses and a car collided on Ormond Quay.

Separately an Airlink 747 bus collided with a private coach outside the Busáras depot on Store St.

Gardaí said there were no passengers on board either vehicle and the Airlink driver is recovering well in hospital after "taking a medical turn" behind the wheel.

Both roads were closed for a short time this morning, but they have since re-opened.

In a statement, Dublin Bus said both crashes happened just after 9am this morning.

The company said it has “commenced an internal investigation into both incidents” and is “cooperating fully” with Gardaí.