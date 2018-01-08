Senior gardaí due to give evidence as Disclosures Tribunal resumes

The Disclosures Tribunal resumes later this morning, with senior gardaí among those due to give evidence first.

The former Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner are both set to give evidence over the next fortnight.

This phase will look at whether false sex abuse claims were "inappropriately relied upon" by the former Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O'Higgins Commission.

It will also investigate contacts between members of An Garda Síochana and a number of other groups - including media and broadcasting personnel, the HSE, the child & family agency TUSLA, and members of the Government.

Noirín O'Sullivan scheduled to appear before the Tribunal on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Frances Fitzgerald is pencilled in for next Tuesday, while Sgt McCabe himself is expected to appear two days later.

The question of whether the former Justice Minister and Tánaiste knew of a legal strategy in relation to Sgt McCabe led to Deputy Fitzgerald's resignation from cabinet last November.

Today's witnesses, meanwhile, include Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy and Ken Ruane, the force's head of legal affairs.

A full list of scheduled witnesses can be found on the Disclosures Tribunal website.