Senator warns communities are gripped in fear over gangland feud

Gardai are looking for information on a car reportedly seen in the area near Dublin's latest gangland shooting.

Two men were injured in the gun attack, close to the National Stadium on Friday night.

Investigating officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured Lexus car in the area.

They also want to hear from members of the public, who were on the South Cricular Road, St Alban's Road between 8 pm and 10 pm on Friday.

While those with dashcam footage are also asked to come forward.

A Fianna Fail Senator says communities in Dublin are being gripped by fear over gangland feuds.

It comes as investigations continue over the motive for Friday's shooting on the city's South Circular Road, where two men were injured.

Catherine Ardagh's called on the state to take action to tackle the escalating number of incidents happening on the streets of the capital, before anyone else is killed or injured: