Second man arrested in connection with suspected Kerry assault

A second man has been arrested in connection with a suspected assault in County Kerry over the weekend.

A young man, aged in his 20s, remains in a critical condition this afternoon after he was found lying in the street with serious head injuries at St Stephen's Park, Castleisland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s was arrested this morning in connection with the investigation and is detained at Tralee Garda Station.

It comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested last night. This afternoon gardaí said he remains in custody at Tralee.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.