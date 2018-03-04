Schools in some eastern areas unlikely to open tomorrow

Schools in Wexford, West Wicklow and North Kildare are unlikely to re-open tomorrow.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met one again this morning as snows begin to melt around the country.

In a press conference following the meeting the group warned that it will not be a case of “back to normality” tomorrow.

The chairman of the group Sean Hogan said decisions on reopening schools around the country will be taken on a case-by-case basis:

“Schools in areas where it is feasible have been checking their premises today and linking with school bus operators in order to make decisions about opening tomorrow,” he said.

“This is being done on a case by case basis and decisions will be communicated to parents in each case.

“However from the reports we have, it seems very unlikely to us that - in the conditions in the areas worst affected, such as Wexford, west Wicklow and north Kildare - that it will be possible for schools to open.”

Status Orange

The worst of the extreme weather has now passed, however Met Eireann has now extended its status orange warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The forecast has warned that the melting snow could lead to some to localized flooding –“especially in the smaller mountainous catchments and in urban areas.”

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea says it'll take a few days for the snow to clear in some areas:

"A lot of the midlands; the south east, the south midlands are still heavily under the influence of lying snow," he said.

"Now that is not going to melt of course immediately.

"It could take another day or two for it to completely clear.

"In fact, it would probably up to Tuesday before it has cleared those areas -like for example fields and hilly areas."

Met Éireann has warned that despite the thaw, widespread lying snow and ice continuing to lead to hazardous conditions.

Water

Meanwhile, Irish Water has admitted it is struggling to meet demand in many areas around the country.

Managing Director Jerry Grant says the number of restrictions in place has risen significantly since this morning:

"We currently have restrictions applying in 126,000 [homes]," he said.

"That is up to over fro mover 60,000 earlier.

"This is happening in Donegal, Galway, east Meath and the Ratoath area; Athlone, south Leitrim and west Cork.

"I suppose the big point of note overnight has been an increase across the country of water demand of 10% to 20% as the thaw took hold.

"That, clearly, is a reflection of leakage on service pipes."

Power

ESB teams will be working to restore power to affected homes throughout the day.

Some 4,500 people are still without power - with the vast majority of those affected in Wexford.

The company hopes to restore power to most homes by this evening.

We continue to work to restore the remaining outages in very difficult conditions in the #Curracloe #Wexford area, diggers had to be used to open up this road for our crew.

Transport

The majority of public transport is slowly returning to normal today - However, anyone traveling is advised to check with their service provider for the latest updates.

Bus Eireann says the majority of their services have resumed but some delays are expected on certain routes.

Iarnród Éireann is operating most routes with the exception of a small number which are expected to return tomorrow.

Connolly to Rosslare Europort: services will remain cancelled, and will resume on Monday

M3 Parkway to Clonsilla remains suspended, and will resume on Monday

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh remains suspended, and will resume on Tuesday - bus transfers operating

Waterford to Limerick Jct. remains suspended, and will resume on Tuesday - bus transfers operating

While the #OrangeArmy is working in Woodenbridge and elsewhere to clear the Rosslare line, which we hope to have back running tomorrow...

The Luas Green Line has now opened between Sandyford and Broombridge in both directions.

There is no service between Sandyford and Brides Glen.

The Red Line from the Point to Red Cow. There is no service from the Red Cow to Tallaght or Saggart.

Trams are leaving every 30 minutes.

Flights have been taking off and landing at Dublin, Shannon, Cork and Ireland West airports, with Aer Lingus expected to operate a full schedule.

Luas staff working very hard to clear snow left on the tracks by #StormEmma near St. James's Hospital on the Red Line



See real-time information on service via https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J pic.twitter.com/IwtN7WCdeQ — Luas (@Luas) March 4, 2018

Dublin Bus services have resumed with some minor disruptions to schedules.