Saturday's weather: Rain spreading this afternoon with fog in some areas later

Today

Rather windy this morning with spells of rain over Leinster and Ulster, but the rain will tend to clear eastwards and winds ease during the afternoon but rain will linger along the east coast.

Drier weather with lighter winds and scattered showers across Munster and much of Connacht, though it will be misty in some places for a time but brightening up during the morning.

Highs of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Any remaining rain along the east coasts or scattered showers elsewhere will mostly die away this evening or early tonight and it will be misty overnight with fog in some areas.

Some frost also where skies are clear with overnight lows of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Between 25 to 40 mm of rain is expected in the 24 hour period from 6.00pm on Friday to 6.00pm on Saturday, with flooding in places.

Higher amounts are likely in the Wicklow Mountains.