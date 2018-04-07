Saturday's weather: Mostly dry this morning before widespread showers this afternoon

Today

Any mist and fog will mostly clear this morning, and it will brighten up with spells of sunshine developing.

Many places will be dry to begin, but showers already affecting parts of west Munster will break out more widely by this afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with the threat of a few thundery downpours.

Top temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Tonight

Showers will become increasingly isolated tonight, though they will continue to feed into southern parts of Munster.

It will be largely dry elsewhere, though, with clear spells.

Mist and fog patches will return in the light and variable breezes, becoming dense in places by dawn.

Lows of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but 6 or 7 degrees in the some parts of the southwest.