Saturday's weather: Mainly dry and bright, with scattered showers

Today

Mainly dry today, with bright or sunny spells at times, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in parts of the east.

Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 celsius, in mostly light to moderate northerly breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry, with clear spells. Winds will slacken further and some mist and fog patches will develop.

Very cold, with frost and a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 celsius.

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow weather advisory is in place for Ireland.

A band of heavy rain in southern counties on Sunday night, will extend northwards overnight and during Monday, turning wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

The alert is in place until 6.00pm on Monday.