Saturday's weather: Damp with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 10C to 13C

Today

It will be damp this morning with outbreaks of rain affecting parts of Munster and south Leinster.

There is a good deal of dry weather elsewhere albeit with a little mist or drizzle over the hills.

The rain will clear away eastwards by late morning to leave a mostly cloudy afternoon with just scattered showers. However, mist and drizzle will linger on some southern and western coasts and hills. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Tonight



Mist and drizzle will affect Atlantic coastal fringes and high ground at times overnight whilst a spell of rain will move in to affect north Connacht and Ulster.

It should stay mostly dry elsewhere but with increasing amounts of cloud and the odd spot of drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C degrees, coolest in the north. Winds will be fresh, locally strong, southwest in direction.