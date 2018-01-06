Saturday's weather: Cold and blustery with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 3C to 6C degrees

Today

Scattered showers this morning will die out during the day and it will become generally dry with good sunny spells developing.

It will be a cold and blustery day with frost in places at first and highest temperatures only 3C to 6C degrees in fresh northeasterly winds.

Winds will ease this evening and frost will set in quickly.

Tonight

It will be dry, clear and very cold tonight with lowest air temperatures generally -1C to -5C degrees with a widespread sharp to severe air and ground frost.

There will be some patches of freezing fog also.

Temperatures should stay slightly above zero along the east coast due to an onshore northeasterly wind.