Saturday's weather: Bright with long sunny spells; Highest temperatures 8C to 11C

Today

It is going to be a bright day with long sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will primarily affect Ulster, Connacht and west Munster with mostly dry conditions elsewhere.

A few showers will drift further east and southeast this evening however.

Top temperatures will range from 8C to 11C degrees in light or moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight

A few showers will continue to affect parts of Ulster and Connacht overnight but elsewhere it will be dry with good clear spells developing.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1C to 3C degrees with a slight frost forming in some inland areas.

Winds will be light or moderate westerly in direction.