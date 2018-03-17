Saturday's weather: Snow-ice warnings issued for country

Today

Today will be a cold, windy day.

A lot of dry weather in the western half of the country, with just the odd rain shower. But showers will be more frequent further east, with some hail this morning and with any wet snow confined to high ground over Leinster.

Later today and especially this evening, showers will turn more readily to snow in eastern areas, even at lower levels and some accumulations of snow are likely.

Top afternoon temperatures just 2 or 3 C., in eastern areas and 5 to 7 C., in Atlantic coastal counties, but blustery easterly winds will add a significant wind chill.

Tonight

Cold and windy overnight with frost, ice and some snow.

Mainly dry in Atlantic coastal counties, but snow showers at times elsewhere. These heaviest and most frequent over east Leinster, with some heavy falls of snow in places before the night is over and some drifting.

Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C., and feeling colder in the stiff east to northeasterly wind.

Snow-ice warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford (status orange)

Scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting. Valid from 3am Sunday to 12pm Sunday.

Snow-ice warning for Ireland (status yellow)

Very cold this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest. Warning valid from 12pm today 9am Monday.