Saturday's weather: Scattered showers with risk of hail and thunder

Today

Cold and breezy today with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west of the country with the risk of hail and thunder here.

Some wintry falls are possible over high ground.

Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Tonight

Showers will become isolated overnight with most areas becoming dry.

Good clear spells will develop and frost will form widely.

Later in the night it will turn cloudier along the east coast with a few showers moving in here.

Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in moderate north or northwest breezes.