Saturday's weather: Rain to gradually clear with sunny spells

Today

This morning will be dull with outbreaks of rain, persistent at times.

Mist and fog in places also.

Rain will gradually clear northwards through the afternoon and evening with sunny spells following from the south.

Moderate to fresh easterly winds will veer southerly.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, but only 5 to 7 degrees in the north.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells.

Some showers will develop in the south and southwest overnight.

Ground frost and Patches of fog will develop also.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.