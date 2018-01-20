Saturday's weather: Misty with outbreaks of rain, drizzle and fog this morning

Today

Cold in many places today, frost and icy patches in northern parts.

Misty with outbreaks of rain, drizzle and fog this morning and some sleet or wet snow in parts of Connacht, north Leinster and Ulster for a time especially on high ground.

Drier, brighter weather will spread southwards this afternoon, but it will stay damp in parts of the south and southwest.

Light winds and top temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many areas, but highs of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in Munster and breezy on parts of the south coast.

Tonight

Dry in many places this evening with some frost and fog.

Rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards tonight in a freshening southwest wind.

Some heavy falls of rain overnight, with some sleet and snow in parts of the north midlands and north.

Lowest temperatures will be early in the night and will range from -3 degrees in Ulster to plus 5 to 7 degrees in much of Munster.

Temperatures will rise from the southwest towards morning.