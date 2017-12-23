Saturday's weather: Cloudy and misty, with patchy drizzle and a few sunny spells

Today

Continuing rather cloudy and misty today, with patchy drizzle, but a few bright or short sunny spells will break through at times.

Hill and coastal fog also. Outbreaks of rain will develop in northwestern coastal counties later this afternoon.

Breezier than recent days, in freshening southwesterly winds, becoming strong and gusty in the west and north.

Highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Tonight

Breezy, misty and mild tonight, with a few patches of drizzle under mostly cloudy skies.

Southwesterly winds will be mostly moderate to fresh inland, but strong and gusty near coasts.

Lows of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.