Saturday's weather: Several weather warnings issued for weekend

Today

Rain early this morning will clear eastwards. Some bright spells will develop.

This afternoon and evening, rain and fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds will spread from the west. Rain will be heaviest in Ulster and north Connacht with a risk of spot flooding.

Winds will be strongest over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

Rain will clear eastwards early tonight and winds will ease somewhat.

Wintry showers will move in from the west, turning increasingly to snow overnight, especially in Ulster and north Connacht. Frost and icy patches will develop also.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds.

Wind warning for Munster, Leinster and Galway (status yellow)

On Saturday afternoon and evening southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h possible.

Warning valid between 3pm and 8pm.

Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal (status yellow)

Further rainfall this afternoon and evening will give a total 24 hour rainfall accumulation for today of between 25 and 35 mm.

Warning valid until midnight.

Snow-ice warning for Ireland (status yellow)

Later tonight and on Sunday, wintry showers will give accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow, with larger amounts on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

Warning valid between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Sunday.