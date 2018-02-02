Sarah Jessica Parker "heartbroken" over Kim Cattrall comments

'Sex and the City' actress Sarah Jessica Parker said she is "heartbroken" over comments made by her former co-star Kim Cattrall.

Last October Cattrall, who played the character of Samantha Jones in the TV series and films, spoke to Piers Morgan.

She was asked if she was "tempted" to do a third by 'Sex and The City' film.

Cattrall replied: "I remember so clearly making that decision and last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and the answer was simply, 'thank you but no'.



"Now to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no', that I’m demanding or a diva.

"And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and The City - and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker - is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."

She also said she has "never been friends" with the show's other stars.

While speaking on 'What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Thursday, Parker said: "That whole week... I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience.

"It's sad... I always think what ties us together is this singular experience - it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.

"I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken."

"That many years spent doing something so special, that people had a connection with it".

The show ran from 1998 until 2004 before two film versions in 2008 and 2010.