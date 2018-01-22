Saoirse Ronan loses out at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has lost out to Frances McDormand in the Best Actress category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Hollywood.

McDormand won for her role in Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing Missouri', which took home three awards in total.

Frances McDormand receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/i2WdnzvuS7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Other winners included Gary Oldman for best actor for The Darkest Hour.

Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

On the TV side, HBO's Big Little Lies picked up best actor in a miniseries wins for both Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman.

"I'm so grateful today that our careers can go beyond 40-years-old," Kidman said in her acceptance speech.

"We are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told."

Nicole Kidman receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Mxwk9Ihn2D — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Both James Franco and Aziz Ansari, who have been accused of sexual misconduct, lost their respective categories.

Franco lost to Oldman and Ansari to William H Macy, who was awarded for best male performance in a TV comedy for Shameless.

The Crown's Claire Foy won best female actor in a drama series for her portrayal of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Claire Foy takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/a942pxJQGd — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Morgan Freeman was handed the Lifetime achievement award and made a joke about the green statuette's gender.

"I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue," he said.

"From the back it works, from the front it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."

Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

A host of Hollywood stars were hailed at the awards for breaking the silence surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Rosanna Arquette, who was one of the actresses to allege she was harassed by Harvey Weinstein, was applauded on stage as she presented an award, accompanied by Marisa Tomei.

The Oscar-winner told Arquette: "You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude."

The pair also paid tribute to other accusers - including Asia Argento, Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino - who also made allegations against Weinstein; Anthony Rapp, who alleged he was harassed by Kevin Spacey; and Olivia Munn, who made allegations against Brett Ratner.

Gabrielle Carteris - president of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union that votes for the awards - also praised the Me Too movement.

Speaking from the stage during the ceremony, she said: "Truth is power and women are stepping into this power. We are in the midst of a massive cultural shift.

"We are, with brave voices, saying me too and advocates know time is up. We are making a difference. You are making a difference.

"It's amazing, change is coming. And we are the agents of that change. Men and women are the agents of that change. We can and we must create an environment where discrimination, harassment and abuse are no longer tolerated.

"Make no mistake this is not a moment in time, this is a movement. And our strength, our strength comes in our unity."

The SAG Awards are a reliable predictor of the Oscars, and this year's show comes two days before The Academy announces its nominees.

Full list of winners:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Wonder Woman

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

This Is Us

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Veep

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Game of Thrones