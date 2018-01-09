Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh among this year's BAFTA nominees

Less than 48 hours after their Golden Globes success, both Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh have been nominated for BAFTA film awards.

The 23-year-old actress is nominated for her role in coming-of-age film Lady Bird, alongside Frances McDormand, Annette Benning, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins.

Phantom Thread star Daniel Day-Lewis, who holds Irish citizenship, is up against Jamie Bell, Daniel Kaluuya, Timothee Chalamet and Gary Oldman in the Best Actor category.

British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh, meanwhile, has enjoyed several nominations for his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - including Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Call Me By Your Name and The Shape of Water have all also been nominated for Best Film, with all films represented in a number of other categories.

Fantasy romance The Shape of Water leads the pack with a total of 12 nominations.

There are nods for several British films, with the acclaimed family film Paddington 2 nominated in the Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor (for Hugh Grant) categories.

Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour has nine nominations - the same as Three Billboards... - with eight nods for Christopher Nolan's World War 2 blockbuster Dunkirk.

Elsewhere, sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 also features prominently with eight nominations, including a Best Director nod for Denis Villeneuve.

Joanna Lumley has been named as the new host of the BAFTA ceremony, after Stephen Fry stepped down.

The winners will be announced on February 18th, and a full list of nominees is available on the BAFTA website.