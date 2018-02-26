Samsung unveils S9 at Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress is officially underway. The conference, which takes place each year in Barcelona will run until Thursday. Many of the biggest names from the world of tech will unveil new products, each pining to be the next big thing.

Samsung held their annual “Unpacked” event at the Fira Barcelona Montjuic on Sunday evening. Hundreds of media, Samsung partners and employees sat in a large room to witness the unveiling of the S9 and the S9+.

A very cool demo during the launch of S9. My access badge turned into an S9 thanks to AR. #unpacked2018 #mwc18 pic.twitter.com/nPcbIDuAbM — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) February 25, 2018

There was much hype around the new devices, following the success of their predecessors, the S8 and S8+.

The S9 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Internally the device has either 4GB (S9) or 6GB (S9 Plus) of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. There's a 3,0000mAh battery on the S9 and a 3,500mAh on the S9+. Both devices are dust and water resistant.

The stand-out feature of the new devices is the camera. Samsung has worked incredibly hard to ensure it functions better than any other in low-light. There is also an impressive slow-mo feature that will enable you to capture a 0.2 moment and turn it into a 6-second video. While it is cool, I don't know that it is worth buying a new phone for.

These minor tweaks on the S8 and S8+ are welcomed, but there was no real wow-moment at the event. Perhaps the new phones should have been called the S8.5 and S8.5+, as there's not a whole lot of difference between them.

While pricing information is yet to be confirmed, we are expecting to see the S9 and S9+ in stores in Ireland from March 16th.

