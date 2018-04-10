Salisbury nerve agent attack: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Health officials in Salisbury has confirmed Yulia Skripal has been discharged from hospital.

33-year-old Yulia, along with her father Sergei, had been in hospital since the nerve agent attack in the town on March 4th.

Officials had previously said both of their conditions had improved significantly, and today Salisbury District Hospital confirmed Yulia has now been able to leave hospital.

In a statement, the hospital's medical director Dr Christine Blanshard said it was not the end of Yulia's treatment but marked a significant milestone.

According to BBC, Yulia was discharged yesterday and taken to a secure location.

Her 66-year-old father, meanwhile, is said to be recovering 'more slowly'.

However, doctors say they hope the former Russian double agent will also be discharged 'in due course'.

Dr Blanshard explained: "While I won’t go into great detail about the treatment we’ve been providing, I will say that nerve agents work by attaching themselves to a particular enzyme in the body which then stops the nerves from working properly. This results in symptoms such as sickness, hallucinations and confusion.

"Our job in treating the patients has been to stabilise them – ensuring that the patients could breathe and that blood could continue to circulate. We then needed to use a variety of different drugs to support the patients until they could create more enzymes to replace those affected by the poisoning."

She added: "We also used specialised decontamination techniques to remove any residual toxins."

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were both found slumped on a bench in Salisbury following the attack.

The UK has blamed Russia for the attack - claims Moscow has vehemently denied.

Test results from samples taken by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Salisbury are expected this week.