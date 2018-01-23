Sales and marketing firm to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

A company is to double the size of its headquarters in Dublin, creating an additional 100 jobs.

Sales and marketing firm N3 is to grow its Ireland team to 200 fulltime jobs by the end of 2018.

It is actively recruiting to fill 50 cloud technology sales positions.

N3 is a client of the Department of Business through IDA Ireland.

Their Dublin office serves as a central anchor in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), driving revenue for some of the world’s leading global technology companies.

These include Microsoft, SAP, Cisco and IBM.

N3 CEO Jeff Laue says: "As the technology sector continues to rapidly expand in Europe, Ireland serves as a key strategic location to service our global clients.

"Dublin gives us access to the highly educated sales and technical resources we need, and a wide range of language capabilities."

Business Minister Heather Humphreys added: "N3’s decision to double the size of its EMEA HQ in Dublin by creating an additional 100 jobs is excellent news and a reflection of our attractiveness for companies targeting high technology sectors.

"The ICT Sector has made extraordinary advances in recent years and companies such as N3 are well positioned to support that sector to expand its customer base while retaining existing customers."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Atlanta, N3 has offices in Bogota, London, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Singapore and Sydney.