SIPTU calls for uniform policy during red weather alerts

SIPTU members have called for the adoption of a uniform policy across several sectors of the economy during red weather alerts.

It says this should be set up for the agriculture, food and drink manufacturing sectors.

It is thought this could help with issues such as time off and payment during the period of a red weather alert.

The decision was reached following a meeting of the union's Agriculture, Food and Drink Manufacturing Sector at Liberty Hall in Dublin on Friday.

SIPTU sector organiser, Michael Browne, said: "Delegates raised the issue of the varying ways in which the impact of a red weather alert is dealt with in companies across the industry.

"Following discussions, it was decided to call for the union to work with employers towards the adoption of a uniform policy approach to this issue across the sector.

"This issue has of course become more important in light of the impact of Storm Emma and Storm Ophelia last October."

He added: "SIPTU representatives will raise this issue with employers and their representative bodies in the coming days.

"It is hoped that agreement can be found to work together on producing a policy approach to this issue which will be uniform across the sector."