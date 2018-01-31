Ryanair pledges to become 'plastic free' airline in five years

Irish carrier Ryanair has unveiled the latest installment of its plan to improve services.

It says this will affect service, digital, ancillary and environmental developments.

Several of the initiatives are to be rolled out over the coming year.

This includes making it easier for passengers to claim compensation when their flight is delayed or cancelled.

A dedicated claims team is set to processes claims within 10 days.

Meanwhile a price promise will see customers who find a cheaper fare refunded the difference, plus €5.

The carrier has also pledged to become plastic free in the next five years.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs | Image: Ryanair

Speaking in London, Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said: "The 'Always Getting Better' programme, launched over four years ago, continues to go from strength to strength and we are pleased to unveil the 2018 AGB plan today with an exciting range of environmental, service, digital, and ancillary initiatives.

"We are very pleased to announce our environmental plan which includes our commitment to eliminate all non-recyclable plastics from our operations over the next five years.

"For customers on board, this will mean initiatives such as a switch to wooden cutlery, bio-degradable coffee cups, and the removal of plastics from our range of in-flight products.

"We will also introduce a scheme to allow customers to offset the carbon cost of their flight through a voluntary climate charity donation online."

The airline says it will carry 129 million customers this year.