Ryanair has launched its first routes to Turkey

Ryanair has launched its first flights to Turkey with two new routes.

These will operate from Dublin and Bratislava to Dalaman, in the south-west of the country.

Both the routes will operate once a week from June as part of the airline's summer 2018 schedule.

Ryanair's David O'Brien said: "Ryanair is pleased to announce our entry into the Turkish market, initially with two routes to Dalaman from Dublin and Bratislava commencing in June".

It comes amid other expansion plans by the Irish carrier.

In February, it announced an expansion of its routes in the Middle East.

Its first flights to Jordan will see 14 routes to Amman and Aqaba airports.

The Amman operation began with a route to Paphos (Cyprus) in March, and will grow to 10 routes from October.

Flights to Aqaba will also begin in October with four routes, and will operate for the winter season.

Its year-round Amman schedule also includes routes to Brussels, Budapest, Krakow, Milan and Prague.