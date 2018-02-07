Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix to attend Dublin International Film Festival

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have been announced as guests for this year's Audi Dublin International Film Festival (ADIFF).

The two stars - who previously appeared together in the 2013 film Her - will travel to Dublin for a screening of their new film Mary Magdalene, alongside the film's director Garth Davis (director of 2016's Lion).

Mara stars as the title character, and the film follows her experiences as she becomes one of the disciples of Jesus of Nazareth (Phoenix).

The film will screen at the Savoy in Dublin on Wednesday February 28th, ahead of its nationwide release on March 16th.

ADIFF Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys said: "I’m delighted to be able to announce Mary Magdalene as a new addition to the programme.

"And of course, we’re thrilled that we’re able to welcome two extraordinary film actors, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, alongside director Garth Davis to the festival. I know that Dublin is going to make them very welcome."

Mara, Phoenix and Davis will join stars such as Cillian Murphy, Bill Pullman and Vanessa Redgrave at this year's festival, with directors Lynne Ramsay and Paul Schrader among the other guests set to attend.

The festival gets underway on February 21st, and will run until March 4th.