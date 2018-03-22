Rolling Stones offer fans chance to get what they want - for a price

Rolling Stones fans are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the legendary rockers when they return to Dublin this summer – provide they have a spare €20,000 lying around.

Tickets for the legendary rockers Croke Park show are due to go on sale tomorrow morning.

.@RollingStones ​kick-off their #StonesNoFilter tour on 17th May 2018 @CrokePark, Dublin. Set your alarms - tickets go on sale this Friday 23 March at 9am! pic.twitter.com/hema3RkJSW — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) March 21, 2018

Ahead of the release the band are offering a special premium package that includes a pre-show reception, concert tickets, a custom picked merchandise bag, a face-to-face meeting with the band and a personal photo to remember it all.

The €20,000 experience is being offered by travel organisers IfOnly and is available at a number of the band’s tour dates around Europe.

Rolling Stones guitarists Ron Wood and Keith Richards live on stage in the Netherlands, 17-10-2017. Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM/ABACA/PA

Proceeds from the experience will benefit Community Links – a multi-purpose community charity based in east London.

The fan presale for Croke Park Dublin May 17, is now on! If you signed up to the mailing list you would have received the link and code via email yesterday.

General onsale commences Friday 23rd March at 9am GMT through the official links on https://t.co/DKiBR3No1m #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/SEy53aPeNc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 22, 2018

Dublin City Council agreed to allow the Croke Park date to go ahead yesterday – the fourth major concert planned for the venue this year

Residents have criticised the decision.

The ‘No Filter’ European tour will see the Rolling Stones rattling off hits from their 55 years at the peak of rock and roll.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow.