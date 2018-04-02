Road users urged to take care with Status Yellow rainfall warning in place

Heavy rainfall is bringing a miserable end to the Easter bank holiday.

Several Met Éireann warnings are in place - and there are alerts about treacherous driving conditions and spot flooding in places.

A status yellow advisory is warning of an extra 10mm to 15mm of rainfall for Leinster, with hill snow possible in the north and northwest.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh says the east coast is worst affected:

“We have got a low-pressure system moving into the Irish Sea,” she said.

“It has got rain bands wrapped around it and these rain bands are circling around and bringing bands of showery rain in across mainly the eastern Leinster area but some showers also further north and west as well.”

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to stop, sit and sleep if they are feeling drowsy before taking to the roads this afternoon.

Michael Rowland is Director of Road Safety Research with the Road Safety Authority:

“We are advising motorists that are returning to their homes after the long weekend to exercise care and caution when using the roads,” he said.

“We are appealing to all road users to exercise care and caution but in particular drivers.

“We are asking drivers to plan their journey; they may be travelling or returning home long distances; they may be tired after the weekend after social occasions – so they need to take breaks.”

There is also a gale warning and small craft warning in operation, with easterly winds reaching force six at times today.