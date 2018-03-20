River and land searches underway for missing teenage girl

Extensive land and river searches are continuing for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from County Tipperary since St. Patrick's Day.

Elisha Gault from Carrick-on-Suir was last seen on Saturday night and was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Volunteers and civil defence teams have deployed drones to support various agencies including the coastguard.

Elisha is described as being 5' 10" tall, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Superintendent Willie Leahy from Clonmel garda station has this appeal:

“First and foremost I am appealing to Elisha; that if she is listening or indeed if any of her friends are listening; to either make contact with ourselves in Clonmel or Carrick on Suir Garda Stations – or a member of her family – to let us know she is OK,” he said.

“Then I am appealing to her circle of friends.

“We have visited a lot of her friends in the last number of days but in the social media age that we have with Instagram and Snapchat and everything like that, in case we haven’t made contact with all of her friends; I am appealing for them to contact us.”