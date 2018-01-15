Risk of snow as "bitterly cold" weather due from tomorrow

Met Éireann is warning there could be snow in parts of the country this week.

A polar air mass is set to bring wintry showers and there is a risk of flooding on Atlantic coasts.

Falls of snow are possible as early as tonight with showers set to turn wintry by dawn.

It is expected to feel “bitterly cold” on Tuesday with strong to gale force winds feeding “frequent wintry showers.”

Falls of sleet and snow are expected and forecast have said their will be “accumulations of snow” in some places – especially over high ground.

Forecasters have also said there could be a "potentially disruptive period of weather" on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mathew Martin outlines what is in store:

“Inland areas of Ulster and Connacht will be most likely to see falls of snow – particularly over high ground.

“But all areas could see a little bit of falling sleet or snow but probably not too much to worry about.

Seas along Atlantic coasts are expected to be “very high” with a risk of flooding.

There is the potential for a period of “very strong winds” on Wednesday night and for a time on Thursday.