Review underway after Storm Emma reveals undocumented rough sleepers

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive is to carry out a review amid concerns there may be many more rough sleepers in the city than it was aware of.

It comes after a number of people who had never previously presented to the executive sought shelter during Storm Emma.

At least 14 people slept rough in Dublin on Thursday 1st March as the country was brought to a standstill by the heaviest snows in years.

Charities have warned the number of previously unknown rough sleepers highlights the fact that many more people are sleeping out than previously thought.

Simon Communities spokesperson Niamh Randal said the figures show that official rough-sleeper figures "really are minimum counts."

The Irish Times reports that the DRHE is now carrying out an evaluation of all those who sought shelter that had never previously presented.

The evaluation is expected to be completed in the coming days.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, there were 9,104 people in emergency accommodation in January - an increase of over 500 on the month before.

The figures include 5,837 adults and 3,267 children.

A group of voluntary, community and political parties are planning to hold a major demonstration highlighting the national homelessness and housing emergency in Dublin on April 7th.