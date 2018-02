Herbal cannabis thought to be worth €675,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized the 33.7kgs of herbal cannabis in an intelligence-led operation on Friday.



The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Meg.

Image: Revenue

They were found in a consignment that was said to contain "dried goods" when it arrived from Spain.

Officers say investigations are ongoing.

Image: Revenue