Revenue detector dog Grace lands €20,000 cannabis haul

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €20,000 after Revenue detector dog Grace sniffed it out at Dublin airport.

Revenue said Grace discovered the drugs in a vacuum packed parcel from Canada that claimed to contain ‘tea.’

The 1kg package was allowed to continue to its destination and was seized in Walkinstown following a joint operation between Gardaí and Revenue officers.

Cannabis seizure in Dublin. Image: Revenue

A 26-year-old Irishman was arrested and brought to Crumlin Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing

Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is asked contact Revenue on their confidential line 1800 295 295.