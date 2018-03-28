Revealed: The best companies to work for in Ireland

Think you work in the best company in the country? Well now you can check.

Job site Indeed has announced the Best Places to Work Ireland 2018 - with computer maker Dell topping the list for the second year running.

The index is compiled based on thousands of employee reviews posted on the site.

The retail industry dominates this year's list, with the top 25 companies including some of Ireland's most recognised high street names such as Next, Boots, Debenhams, Penneys, Brown Thomas and Marks & Spencer.

While the technology industry was also strongly represented on the list - with employers Apple and Google featuring alongside Dell in the Top Five employers - and HP and Intel were also listed among the Top 10.

The food and drink industry was also strongly represented by the likes of Supervalu, McDonald’s, Spar and Centra.

The Irish Defence Forces were a new entry to the ranking this year at number six, following a high-profile recruitment campaign last year.

Source: Indeed

Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources at Indeed, said: "As the economy nears full employment, there is intense competition among companies to secure the best candidates for roles.

"Companies have recognised for some time that there is more to employee satisfaction than remuneration.

"Attraction of staff - let alone their continued retention - demands investment in work-life balance, flexibility, a supportive and collaborative working environment and opportunities to progress and learn, and this is evident in the companies we have ranked today."

Welcoming the announcement Aongus Hegarty, president of Dell EMEA, said: "We are delighted that our employees continue to rate Dell so highly and are immensely proud that Dell is being recognised as the best company to work for in Ireland by Indeed for a second consecutive year.

"Our teams located on campuses in Limerick, Cork and Dublin have been vital to delivering transformation solutions for customers across EMEA."

