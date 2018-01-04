Revealed: Shop where winning €38.9m Euromillions ticket was sold

The National Lottery has revealed a shop in the area Malahide of Dublin sold last Friday's winning €38.9m Euromillions ticket.

The owner of the Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre, Amy Cong, said she is overjoyed at selling the golden ticket to a lucky customer.

"This is unbelievable. I am delighted for the winner and the area. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would sell a big winning jackpot ticket."

Ms Cong is originally from the Shandong province of Eastern China and has lived in Ireland for over 20 years.

She has been running the shop with her husband Ken since 2013.

The shop previously sold a Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket worth €300,000.

"This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers.

"We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket. We had absolutely no idea.

"There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future."

Meanwhile the National Lottery confirmed that the winner has made contact and arrangements are being made for them to claim the prize.

A spokesperson said that will be sometime in the next few weeks.

"We have verified the winning ticket and the ticket holder is understandably delighted at their good fortune.

"They are getting independent legal and financial advice and we look forward to having them come to the winner's room to collect their cheque in the near future.

"This is a life-changing amount."